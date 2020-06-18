RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators sent another bill on Thursday to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper designed to overturn parts of his executive order for COVID-19 that’s kept several types of retail businesses shuttered for months.
The General Assembly finalized a measure to let bowling alleys and ice and roller rinks to reopen at a reduced capacity, with employees wearing masks, sanitizing equipment and enforcing social distancing. The bill also attempts to let restaurants within minor league ballparks — where seasons already are cancelled — serve larger groups of patrons for special events.
The bill, which already passed the House, now goes to Cooper, who has already vetoed one measure that sought to reopen bars by letting them serve patrons outdoors. He’s said legislation wasn’t the way to address commerce limitations during a pandemic when case numbers could easily spike. He also must act by Saturday on a similar measure to help gyms in addition to bars.
With another reopening measure for amusement parks, arcades and wedding receptions advancing through a Senate committee on Thursday, Cooper signaled that these and other bills likely will be vetoed.
“It’s pretty easy to vote for a bill that lifts a restriction when you don’t have to deal with the consequences,” Cooper said at a media briefing. “I think it’s important for us to think about the consequences for everything we do.”
