The state House is in possession of a Senate bill that would secure the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency,
The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 730 is titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.” It includes Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as a co-sponsor.
The bill, SB730, cleared the Senate on Friday on a 40-4 vote. The bill has been placed on the calendar of the House Rules and Operations Committee for 11 a.m. today.
Bill sponsors say the impetus for SB730 is emergency visitor restrictions that are keeping family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff. They cite that non-COVID-19 patients are being adversely affected by the virus visitor guidelines.
Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, said COVID-19 prevention measures are having “many unintended consequences ... to hospital patients who were not diagnosed with COVID-19.”
“They have been forced to be alone during their treatment for very serious conditions ... and for routine and emergency surgeries; some of whom were alone for the entirety of their treatment, and some died alone.”
Under the initial language of SB730, a patient younger than 18 would “have the right” to designate a parent, guardian or a proxy to be present, while an adult patient could designate a spouse or health care agent.
The bill has been amended to clarify immediate family member to include a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, or the spouse of an immediate family member. Also included are stepparents, stepchildren, stepsiblings and adoptive relationships.
In both instances, the visitor “shall have the unrestricted privilege of being present” while the patient is receiving hospital care, the initial legislation read.
The bill’s language has undergone significant changes since its introduction, some made to address concerns expressed by N.C. Healthcare Association and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The bill begins with explanatory language of the health and social issues being challenged by the pandemic, acknowledging that health care providers are trying not to leave patients alone unnecessarily with their infectious disease safety protocols.
The bill retains that visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
However, the language has been amended to say health care facilities “shall ensure the opportunity for at least one visitor … with the visitation subject to the guidelines, conditions and limitations of the normal visitation policy.”
Supporters of no-visitor restrictions say they help limit health care providers’ exposure to disease, particularly nurses and support staff who care for multiple patients during a shift and would have to deal with multiple visitors.
The bill requires visitors to undergo a health screening for infectious diseases, and allows the hospital to turn away a visitor testing positive for an infectious disease. Visitors would be required to adhere to hospital infection-control procedures, including wearing personal protective equipment, such as a face mask.
Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir and a co-sponsor, said the bill would help set a statewide standard for hospital visitor restrictions during an emergency, rather than some hospitals being more flexible than others.
Krawiec said some hospitals have amended their visitor guidelines during emergencies to allow for visitors at the end-of-life stage.
“If a few hospitals can do it, all of the hospitals can do it,” Krawiec said. “We have to find a solution that works for everybody, to try to make it right.”
