GREENSBORO — Cheryl Rimmer was getting ready to sit down on her balcony at 10:45 p.m. last Thursday when the concrete collapsed beneath her. She was sent, along with her husband and a friend, crashing down onto the patio one floor below.
"It was like concrete icebergs falling everywhere," said Rimmer, as she limped around outside her apartment building Monday morning and showed off some nasty bruises on her knee and elbow.
"My husband fell sitting on his chair. I had a chair and a table on me and I had a slab of concrete on my right knee," Rimmer recalled. "The only thing left was a shell of the concrete."
Miraculously, no bones were broken and nobody was seriously injured, although the 39-year-old Rimmer said she is taking the rest of the week off on the orders of her chiropractor.
Now, city inspectors are ordering the owners of The Morehead Apartment Homes at 5518 West Market St. to close all of the complex's 176 balconies and patios until engineers can inspect, repair and provide proof to the city that the second-floor balconies are safe again to be used.
Troy Powell, the division manager of code compliance for the city, said the 1970s-built apartment complex has second-floor balconies that are made of concrete slabs suspended by wooden cradles attached to the sides of the building. Termite damage caused the wood to rot through and give way under the heavy weight of Rimmer's concrete balcony.
As he stood in the sunny grass courtyard between buildings, Powell pointed out several balconies that may be damaged and dangerous in the same way.
He highlighted several railings, which had a slight dip in the middle.
"This is one that’s not collapsed yet but you’ll notice the rail has a sway in it," Powell said. "It’s because those anchors at the bottom of the rail are hooked into the floor and the floor’s giving away just a little bit."
Powell and city inspectors were on the scene to take a look at every upper floor balcony on the apartment complex's 22 buildings.
The city will order every resident to stay off their upper floor balcony or lower floor patio, and to remove anything that adds weight to potentially precarious concrete slabs.
As Powell was talking, a child came out on one of the balconies and sat on a small swing set just outside the balcony door. The inspector had to ask the child to leave the balcony and get his father so Powell could tell him about the problem.
The swing set, Powell said, "really shouldn’t be there because it weighs too much especially in a structure that’s having some problems with its floor system. We’re noting for the property management which structures we’re seeing conditions of weakening."
Powell said the city is full of older apartments that may have similar situations, but there's no formal, routine inspection process for balconies. He said the city depends on residents to take note of potential damage or other situations.
He urges all city residents to call (336) 373-CITY (2489) and ask to see an inspector anytime they notice potential damage or other problems at an apartment.
Rimmer, whose family pays $910 a month for their three-bedroom apartment, said she'll likely stay there until something else comes open, but she doesn't feel comfortable any more. She feels fortunate that none of her three children were on that balcony when it collapsed.
Property Manager Jade Page declined to comment about the situation and declined to name the company that owns the apartments.