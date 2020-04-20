A sharp increase in federal unemployment insurance benefit payments is coinciding with a likely temporary drop-off in filed claims.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of Monday, it has paid $329.87 million from the first federal unemployment program, known as pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC).
The program provides up to $600 a week for individuals who are qualified to receive state unemployment benefits.
By comparison, DES has paid $169.87 million in state unemployment funds. The maximum weekly state UI benefit is $350 with the average in the $260 to $275 range.
With the state's UI Trust Fund at close to $4 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, about 4.2% of those funds have been used as of Sunday.
A total of 237,276 claimants have received funds from one or both programs, or about 35.3% of overall filings.
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Employment Security said there were 10,249 state unemployment claims filed Sunday.
That represented the second lowest daily amount since the deluge of claims filing began March 15. The daily peak in state UI claims was 34,706 on March 30.
As of Sunday, the overall total is 672,362, representing 13.5% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March, according to the monthly household survey.
However, another wave of claims is expected once the second of three federal unemployment benefit programs begins.
The pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, or PEU, provides state unemployment benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 13 weeks for those who have exhausted their state weekly benefit in the past 12 months.
Employment Security estimates its online filing system will be ready to accept those claims by Saturday.
Some economists caution that North Carolina may not have reached a weekly peak considering it’s likely that hundreds of thousands of laid-off, furloughed or unemployed individuals have been unable to file their claims online or get needed call-center assistance.
Employment Security officials project having more than 1,600 staff and contract workers processing claims and payments by Friday. That’s more than a threefold increase from Employment Security staffing before the pandemic.
So far, Economic Security has added 403 workers, including shifting 100 N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions staff, added 95 contract and temporary staff, and 200 private call-center agents.
The goal is to add another 600 private call-center agents and an additional 100 Division of Workforce Solutions staff.
The third federal unemployment program — pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA — provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and individuals with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
DES said it does not have a timeline for this program. Updates about eligibility and how to apply for these benefits will be provided at des.nc.gov.
