GREENSBORO — Deputy Police Chief James Hinson filed for retirement today, days after his former employee was charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at Hinson's group home.

City officials confirmed Hinson's retirement and said it would go into effect Friday. 

"The city thanks Deputy Chief Hinson for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors," a city news release said. 

Hinson, 51, had been expected to apply for the police chief position following the announcement of Wayne Scott's January retirement.

Hinson, whose salary is $117,454 a year, retires after 28 years. 

Many people were left wondering if Hinson could lose his retirement if he is also charged. There's no information that he's the direct subject of any criminal investigation, and city policy states that he would only lose a portion of his benefits if convicted of a felony related to his job. 

Hinson's retirement seems to have come as a surprise. 

Last Tuesday, Hinson told News & Record that he shut down his group home, not because of the allegations of sexual assault, but to focus on furthering his career at the police department. 

Scrutiny intensified for Hinson this week after Richard Vernell Heath, 51, was charged with statutory sexual assault and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. 

The alleged assaults involved a 15-year-old boy who was a resident of Center of Progressive Strides, a group home started by Hinson and former Greensboro Police Sgt. Kevin Chandler in 2006. 

Their involvement in the group home was controversial because some questioned what would happen if trouble occurred at the group home. 

Now, the community is getting that answer. 

In a hearing Wednesday, prosecutors told the judge that Heath had a history of allegations of sexual abuse with minors but had never been tried in court. 

Hinson, Chandler and group home employees caught attention from the state when Child Protective Services learned about the allegations from an anonymous caller instead of a group home employee. 

Chandler told News & Record that the group home complied with state laws because they reported the incident when CPS arrived at the group home to investigate. 

Law enforcement was notified more than a week later. 

Hinson oversaw the criminal investigation unit that includes homicides, the family victim's unit and sex crimes. 

Police spokesman Ron Glenn said each of the divisions in Hinson's unit can operate under their own leaders until Scott decides whether to restructure the department or name someone as an interim deputy chief. 

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

