American Hebrew Academy

American Hebrew Academy announced Tuesday it was closing immediately for financial reasons, according to an email sent to staff, students and alumni.

 H. Scott Hoffmann News & Record

GREENSBORO- American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro is reopening for the 2020-21 school year, according to its website. 

"Boarding and day students of all backgrounds will soon be invited to apply for admission to the 9th, 10th and 11th grades, online," the website states.  

American Hebrew Academy announced its closure in June for financial reasons.  The school, which was located on a 100-acre property, educated Jewish teenagers from around the world. 

This is a developing story. For more information, check back later. 

Photos: American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro

1 of 19
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments