The dispute involving the state’s massive Medicaid managed-care initiative has taken another legal twist.
Aetna said Monday it is asking an administrative law judge to void the prepaid health plan (PHP) contract awarded to Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C.
The three-year PHP contracts for the four insurers are expected to be worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
Aetna filed a request for summary judgment Friday, citing “new facts uncovered during discovery and through depositions” of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services staff.
“Blue Cross NC has confidence that the bid procurement process was conducted fairly and without bias, and it looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of North Carolina,” Blue Cross N.C. spokesman Austin Vevurka said Monday.
State health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stressed to legislators Oct. 23 that she remains confident in how the four PHPs were selected.
Cohen said DHHS expected protests given the size of the annual contracts.
The complaint to the administrative law judge is the latest in a series of legal maneuvers since Feb. 4, when DHHS selected AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross N.C., UnitedHealthcare of N.C., and WellCare of N.C. to provide statewide plans.
A joint appeal petition was filed Sept. 19 by the three PHP groups not chosen by DHHS, including by Aetna and MyHealth by Health Providers, a proposed PHP in which Cone Health, Novant Health Inc., and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are three of 12 hospital supporters.
According to Aetna, its findings that focus on conflict-of-interest claims should lead the judge to either award the contract to Aetna or require DHHS “to restore the original rankings” that it said places Aetna ahead of Blue Cross NC.
Blue Cross NC said Aetna’s conflict-of-interest claims are “misleading” and “Aetna’s reply makes clear its hope that insinuation and conspiracy-mongering can win the day.”
“The facts, however, demonstrate that Aetna’s arguments are misplaced and futile.”
70,000 enrolled
Medicaid currently serves 2.2 million North Carolinians.
Of those, 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in the new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018. About 70,000 recipients have been enrolled, state health officials said Wednesday.
However, the startup funding has been held up by the state budget stalemate and Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a mini-budget bill containing the $218 million because the bill also does not including funding for his Medicaid expansion priorities.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, through a health-insurance plan.
The new managed-care PHPs will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the plans.
The system is projected to debut Feb. 1, after being delayed from a Nov. 1 launch for the Triad and Triangle.
Cohen told legislators DHHS needs the release of some of $218 million in start-up funding for reasons that include: making a final decision on the rates to pay health plans and providers; making sure health plans have enough providers in their networks to meet the needs of beneficiaries; obtaining federal approval to begin; and paying contractors and vendors.
A bipartisan group of legislators have recommended pushing the launch to July 1.
Bias cited
Aetna has claimed DHHS’ request for proposal “was designed to benefit Blue Cross Blue Shield (bidding as Healthy Blue) from the start.”
Aetna cited claims that “members of the evaluation committee had undisclosed relationships with Healthy Blue that should have been disclosed or prevented their participation on the evaluation committee.”
Aetna alleges DHHS changed the scoring criteria after the PHP bids were scored and ranked to benefit Blue Cross N.C.
Aetna also cited how WellCare “received a higher score for using CVS-Caremark as a pharmacy contractor than Aetna, even though Aetna is not only using CVS-Caremark, Aetna (has been) owned by CVS” since November 2018.
Blue Cross N.C. said Oct. 23 that UNC Health Care has signed a PHP contract with the insurer involving its Healthy Blue plan. The groups are working to bring the Medicaid population into Blue Cross NC’s Blue Premier program.
Vevurka said the insurer has made similar contract offers to other N.C.-based health systems.
Kelly Haight Connor, a DHHS communications assistant, said Oct. 23 “the contract process is complex, with significant details that must be addressed by both the health plans and the hospitals.
“We have communicated to both health systems and health plans that mid-November should be their target deadline.”
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said Oct. 4 she believed the health care systems and other providers have delayed signing PHP contracts “in the belief that rollout would be delayed.”
Krawiec said that “I think that providers will wait until absolutely necessary before committing to transformation (the PHP contracts).”
“Therefore, I expect they will not commit until the February rollout is imminent.”
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said the PHPs are the groups most affected by the delay.
“They have been hiring staff and setting up call centers, etc., to meet the early phase-in dates, and now they are left having to cover their start-up cost and no way to recover it,” he said.
“The patients who will benefit from this innovative care model are also losers with any delay.”
