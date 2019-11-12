A former Guilford County school resource officer has been fired for using excessive force in Orange County, Fla., on a middle school student — including yanking the girl's head back by her hair — in a videotaped incident that was shared widely on Facebook, Orange County, Fla., Sheriff John Mina said.
The video shows the deputy, whom the agency identified Saturday as Harry Reid, taking a girl into custody Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex, about a block from the middle school. The girl screams as the deputy pulls her head backward.
Later in the video, which has been viewed more than 45,000 times on Facebook, the deputy brandishes his baton at a crowd that gathered. Near the end of the encounter, he yells at the crowd that they are all "stupid little children."
Warning: Video may contain profanity
Guilford County Sheriff's Office attorney Jim Secor confirmed Tuesday that Reid previously worked as a school resource officer at Northeast Guilford High School in McLeansville.
At a press conference in Florida on Friday afternoon, Mina said there was "no doubt in my mind" that the deputy acted excessively. The sheriff said he saw no indication in the viral video or footage from body worn cameras that there was a need for the deputy to lay hands on the girl.
"I want... the residents of Orange County to know this: That deputy's behavior and actions violated many policies, our standards — but, more importantly, the vision and expectations that I have set as sheriff and definitely will not be tolerated, and I want our deputy sheriffs to know that as well," Mina said.
Mina said the findings of an internal investigation would be forwarded to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office "to see if criminal charges are warranted."
"To me it looked like he lost control and his actions were totally inappropriate," Mina said. He added that he was "extremely upset, disappointed and outraged" by the deputy's conduct.
The Sheriff's Office said the child was not arrested, but was detained and later released to a parent.
'I'm tired of this [expletive]'
The Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of the incident Friday afternoon, which showed another deputy arriving in an apartment complex parking lot to find a group of students wearing backpacks.
According to a call-for-service log the agency also released, someone had reported a large group of students fighting, running around and jumping on vehicles. The log described the situation as an "ongoing problem between 2 groups of girls" that had already led to "incidents at school this week and last week."
The deputy wearing the camera walks up to find the girl seen in the viral video being restrained by three other girls. She is clearly upset, yelling at someone else in the crowd.
"What's going on?" the deputy asks. "You're acting wild, come over here. Relax. Sit down."
The deputy tries to calm the girl and asks her to explain what's happening. She continues to yell, but doesn't appear to be resisting.
That's when the now-fired school resource deputy walks up.
"You're the one that started the [expletive] in school," he says, before pushing the girl chest-first against the back of a nearby car and pulling her hands behind her back.
Then, he grabs her by the hair — yanking her head back as she screams.
"I'm tired of this [expletive]," he says.
The one-minute video shared on Facebook was recorded by someone watching from the other side of the apartment complex's fence. Like the body camera footage, it shows the girl screaming near the back of the vehicle while the two deputies start to restrain her.
The deputies grab her arms to hold them behind her back, then the school resource deputy grabs her head and jerks it backwards. The crowd that has gathered around the encounter audibly responds to the deputy's use of force.
The deputy continues to hold the girl's head back, while he and the other deputy walk her to an Sheriff's Office vehicle. A woman then approaches the deputies, who are restraining the girl, and appears to try to talk to them while a crowd of children circle the scene, many yelling.
The school resource officer then whips out his baton, extending it to its full length, and yells, "Back off!"
After the girl is inside the vehicle, the deputy puts his baton away, and addresses the crowd: "This is because you're silly. You all stupid little children. Stupid little children is what you are."
The body cam footage, which continues beyond the viral clip, shows the deputy who yanked the girl's head talking to the woman who tried to intervene and others as the group that had gathered during the arrest disperses. It's unclear in the video if the woman is related to the girl.
The deputy who was fired had been hired in February from another law enforcement agency and had previously served as a school resource officer in North Carolina, Mina said.
