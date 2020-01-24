#Generic_fire (copy)
A fire severely damaged a house early Friday morning at 776 Niley Crook Road in Boone, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started about 12:30 a.m., and Boone firefighters arrived at the house about three minutes, the Boone Fire Department said in a statement. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, the fire department said. 

The house's occupants weren't at home when the fire started, the fire department said.

The fire caused more than $200,000 in damage to the house and contents, the fire department said.

The fire department and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's office are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

