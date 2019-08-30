CATONSVILLE, Md. — Despite the rumors, no, it’s not a mass grave off Ingleside Avenue in Catonsville. It’s 46 graves, mostly unmarked and left to be covered by brush and vines for decades.
Forty-six children, some just a day old, dead from various causes and, until recently, left forgotten underground at the cemetery at Historical Old Salem Lutheran Church.
But today, a visitor would see a memorial, cut out of granite and laid on the ground, with small flower bushes planted behind it. Nicholas Grempler, 17, cleared brush and designed and built the memorial as part of his Eagle Scout project. He “wanted to bring a positive energy to the space,” Grempler said.
“I feel honored to do this and really thankful that I was able to do this,” he said.
The rising senior at Catonsville High School said the actual work day — including clearing brush, ripping vines and building the stone memorial — took about 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church held a small celebration and dedication to the memorial earlier this month.
Grempler, a lifelong member of the church, said he was only able to complete the project because people donated time to help with construction and brush work, as well as money to purchase supplies and the memorial rock itself, which was supplied by Merkle Monuments at cost.
“I was really appreciative of that,” Grempler said. “This is something the entire community can get behind.”
Grempler said he first started to hear about the children in the cemetery while he was undergoing confirmation at Salem Lutheran, in conversations with his pastor, David Asendorf. Grempler said he had maintained an interest in the cemetery at Old Salem since learning about the section of unmarked graves earlier in high school.
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church dates its earliest history to September 1845, when the congregation was organized, according to a cemetery book maintained by the church.
In 1849, the church formalized bylaws and ordinances. On Nov. 1 that year, a man named Joseph P. Fusting and his wife, Caroline Fusting, sold a plot of land to the Trustees of Salem Church for about $300, according to “The Catonsville Lutheran Church: A Sketch of its Origin,” a local history book published in 1919 by George C. Keidel.
What Keidel does not mention, though, is a plot in the southwest corner of the graveyard. It had been thought by members of the congregation at Salem that those buried in that part of the graveyard died in some terrible event, like a plague of typhoid or the Spanish flu.
“There seemed to be a mystery about them, the fact that it’s this unmarked section,” said Judy LeGath, archivist for Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church and an employee of the Baltimore County Public Library.
LeGath said, in fact, that it’s likely the graves once had wooden markers, but that they deteriorated over the decades. It was not a tragedy that killed the 46 children buried, LeGrath said, though each is a sad story.
Rather, it is more likely that those buried there died from complications related to childbirth or other diseases, like the flu — not in one giant epidemic.
Records indicate the graves, now marked with a memorial, were dug between 1895 and 1922.
Grempler said he hopes his project reminds people to be thankful for their own lives and to make the most of them.
“These kids didn’t have a chance to live life as all of us do,” he said.
