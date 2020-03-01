MOCKSVILLE — A 31-year-old Rowan County man died Saturday afternoon after an exchange of gunfire with a Mocksville officer, police said.
Ian Austin Wilson died from unspecified gunshot wounds after being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Mocksville police reported on Facebook.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about 4 p.m. about someone shooting from a moving vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop near a BP Station on U.S. 601 South.
“Gunfire was exchanged by our officer and one of the passengers in the vehicle,” police wrote Sunday on Facebook. “The officer did not sustain any injuries and the passenger was transported to Baptist Hospital, where he later passed away.”
The driver and other passengers in the vehicle were cooperative, police said.
Police said they delayed releasing the victim’s name until after they had spoken with his next-of-kin.
“Any loss of life is a loss to our community,” police posted. “We extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved one of Mr. Wilson.”
Police did not identify the officer involved in the shooting. The matter was turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation and the officer was placed on administrative leave, both of which are standard procedure.
