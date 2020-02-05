RALEIGH — Officials approved the creation of a citizen advisory board Tuesday charged with reviewing the police department's policies.
Activists have called for greater oversight of the Raleigh Police Department's procedures for years, despite pushback from some department employees and leaders, news outlets have reported.
The calls were renewed following the fatal shooting of a man Raleigh police said was armed and "acting strangely" last week, as well as a traffic stop last month that prompted a use-of-force investigation, the outlets said.
"There is a strong desire from community members that council should do something to address the issues of transparency and accountability in the form of some type/model of review board," The News & Observer reported, citing the city staff's presentation Tuesday.
The board will consist of five members, but those people have not been announced, according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Baldwin asked for people interested in serving on the board to reach out to their council member.
Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in a statement that the department "will work with city staff per the council's mandate" and "fully support the work and efforts" of the board, news outlets reported. She didn't comment further.
A timeline for the board's work was not immediately announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.