WASHINGTON — A 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria, the Defense Department said Saturday.
Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The incident is under investigation.
Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina
According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are in eastern Syria.
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Moore.
"Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of Wilmington native Spc. Antonio I. Moore. We’re honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion,” Cooper said in a news release.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff.
Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Feb. 2.
