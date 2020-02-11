What do you think about the DOJ decision to lower the recommended prison time for Trump ally Roger Stone?

It is rare for Justice Department leaders to reverse the decision of its own prosecutors on a sentencing recommendation. What do you think about the decision to do so for Roger Stone, who was convicted of charges including lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election?

You voted:

Recommended for you

Load comments