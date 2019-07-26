A concert by soul duo The War and Treaty, scheduled for the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, will now be at The Ramkat, a move intended to celebrate diversity at a venue that has been targeted by social media trolls objecting to a concert by a North African band.
The Ramkat, a live-music venue in downtown Winston-Salem, received several hateful Facebook posts about its September concert featuring Tinariwen, a desert blues band. In response, the city and the National Black Theatre Festival have decided to move The War and Treaty’s concert from the annex to The Ramkat and offer free admission. The concert will be Tuesday during the theater festival, which begins Monday.
“Since the comments were made on our Facebook page, we’ve been in communication with a variety of people and organizations in the community that promote diversity and inclusion to seek their advice on how to best turn this unfortunate situation into an affirming one,” Ramkat co-owner Andy Tennille said in a statement.
“We hope that by making this free show in celebration of diversity, we’ll encourage people to come out and show that Winston-Salem is a city whose citizens believe that inclusivity makes us stronger.”
All tickets purchased for the show as originally planned for the Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex will be refunded at the point of purchase. The War and Treaty’s concert at The Ramkat will be at 8 p.m.