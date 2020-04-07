John Prine, the ingenious singer-songwriter who explored the heartbreaks, indignities and absurdities of everyday life in "Angel from Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Hello in There" and scores of other indelible tunes, died Tuesday at the age of 73.
His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus.
Winner of a lifetime achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine was a virtuoso of the soul, if not the body. He sang his conversational lyrics in a voice roughened by a hard-luck life, particularly after throat cancer left him with a disfigured jaw.
He joked that he fumbled so often on the guitar, taught to him as a teenager by his older brother, that people thought he was inventing a new style. But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and sharp and surreal humor brought him the highest admiration from critics, from such peers as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and from such younger stars as Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song after him.
In 2017, Rolling Stone proclaimed him "The Mark Twain of American songwriting."
John Prine performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Bonnie Raitt, left, and John Prine perform during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2013 file photo shows country singer John Prine before singing "Ballad of a Teenage Queen" while honoring Country Music Hall of Fame inductee the late "Cowboy Jack Clement" at the ceremony for the 2013 inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Prine says he’s been diagnosed with an operable form of lung cancer. A note on the 67-year-old website says he will undergo surgery next month, forcing the postponement two dates in Louisville, Ky. Prine says in the note that doctors found the cancer early and “see no reason why I won’t fully recover.” (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
In this June 20, 2017, photo, John Prine poses in his offices in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In this June 20, 2017, photo, John Prine poses in his office in Nashville, Tenn. The former Chicago mailman has become an affable songwriting guru for many of Nashville’s talented young artists and his songbook, “Beyond Words,” released in April, features guitar chords, family photos, handwritten lyrics and witty stories alongside some of his best known songs, such as “Sam Stone.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
John Prine performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
John Prine accepts the artist of the year award during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
John Prine arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
John Prine performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Other notable people who have died from coronavirus complications
Joe Diffie
Country singer
Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like “Home” and “Pickup Man,” died March 29 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61. Diffie on March 27 announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie's publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to complications from the virus.
AP FILE, 2018
Terrence McNally
Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights whose prolific career included winning Tony Awards for the plays "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" and the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died March 24 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81. McNally died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to representative Matt Polk. McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic inflammatory lung disease.
AP FILE
Floyd Cardoz
Chef
Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died March 25 of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8. He was admitted a week before his death to Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, with a fever and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, the statement said.
AP FILE, 2014
Ken Shimura
Popular Japanese comedian
Ken Shimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, died March 29 from the coronavirus, becoming Japan's first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70. Shimura, who attracted fans of all generations with his slapstick comedy and funny faces, had been treated at a Tokyo hospital, according to his agency, Izawa Office.
KYODO NEWS VIA AP, 2011
Mark Blum
Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor also known for films including “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died due to complications from Covid-19, according to a statement released by the Screen Actors Guild. Blum was 69. He died March 25. - CNN
AP FILE
Alan Merrill
Alan Merrill — who co-wrote the song “I Love Rock and Roll" that became a signature hit for fellow rocker Joan Jett — died March 29 in New York of complications from the coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 69.
Courtesy Laura Merrill via CNN
Marie Mercader
CBS News producer and talent executive
Maria Mercader died March 29 of Covid-19 in New York Sunday, CBS said. She was 54. Mercader worked at CBS for three decades, getting her start in the network's page program, CBS said in a release. She most recently worked as a director of talent strategy.
CBS NEWS VIA CNN
Manu Dibango
Manu Dibango, who fused African rhythms with funk to become one of the most influential musicians in world dance music, died March 24 with the coronavirus, according to his music publisher. He was 86.
AP FILE, 2018
