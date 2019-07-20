A Tobaccoville man was killed in a car crash on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning.
Police say Jonathan Keith Holston, 34, of Doral Drive in Tobaccoville, was driving west on the 3200 block of Temple School Road shortly after 12 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he ran off the road to the right. The vehicle went airborne, crashed through a wooded area and collided with a chain link fence, police said.
Holston died at the scene of the crash.
His passenger, Isaac Sanchez Pimental, 18, of High Point Road in Winston-Salem, was uninjured in the wreck, according to a statement from police.
Investigators say Holston’s death marks the ninth traffic-related fatality of 2019, compared to 11 at this point in 2018.
Anyone with information concerning the crash that killed Holston is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is also on Facebook.