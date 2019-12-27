Zito Pizzeria + Grill reopened on Healy Drive nearly four months after owner and family patriarch Evangelos Manginas, 60, was hit by a car while crossing the street just outside the restaurant.
It has been a tough time for the Manginas family. Evangelos Manginas suffered serious burns in August when he slipped in the kitchen while carrying a 10-gallon vat of hot marinara sauce.
Fortunately, Victoria Manginas was here then, and the time she spent with her father as he recovered from his burns may well have planted the seeds to continue the restaurant after his death.
