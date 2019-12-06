Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation said today it is providing a $250,000 grant toward the Piedmont Land Conservancy's effort to preserve part of the Children's Home farm property on Reynolda Road.
The foundation's grant announcement comes just days after the Winston-Salem City Council approved a $200,000 donation toward the effort, which is called the Peace of Land capital campaign.
The land conservation group wants to buy development rights on 92 acres of farmland on the north side of the Crossnore School & Children’s Home only a mile or so from downtown. Crossnore would still own the land, but it could not develop it or sell it for development.
Crossnore School & Children’s Home served more than 1,300 children in 2018, many of them through the Winston-Salem campus.
Kevin Redding, the conservancy's executive director, said that when counting the Z. Smith Reynolds grant, his group had raised $5.35 million toward the $6.5 million it needs to buy the conservation easement from Crossnore. That's the number Redding had quoted after Monday's city donation, but the grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation had not yet been announced.
Maurice “Mo” Green, the foundation's executive director, said the grant will help "preserve and protect such a historic, treasured piece of land in our hometown."
The foundation said in a statement that the grant was made "with the expectation that the Piedmont Land Conservancy and Crossnore will work in good faith to try to accommodate the wishes and interests of the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood." The neighborhood is adjacent to the conservation easement.
The foundation cited the requirements are being made "with respect to the design and installation of walking trails on the conservation easement property and access points between the Crossnore property, including the property subject to the easement, and the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood."
Another foundation requirement is that the conservancy and Crossnore will work with the neighborhood "to honor one or more of its deceased residents through an appropriate naming opportunity."
Pat Caldwell, president of the Boston-Thurmond Neighborhood Association, said the grant will help with the 92 acres being "preserved for a number of reasons, including health and wellness, the possibility of more family-oriented activities and additional greenspace, especially amidst so much urban sprawl."
Green said the foundation supports the installation of walking trails in the neighborhood.
"We hope that this area will eventually become a place where all residents of Winston-Salem can come together to enjoy this beautiful outdoor space in the heart of Winston-Salem," Green said.
Redding said the $250,000 grant follows the foundation's "long history of supporting North Carolina’s land trust community and the Winston-Salem community."
“We are grateful for the funding toward this crucial project that exemplifies the nexus between these two areas of interest.”
The city council voted 6-2 Monday to approve the donation, after Council Member Robert Clark clarified that his intent two weeks ago was to use surplus capital funds to increase the donation from $100,000 to $200,000.
The conservancy initially requested a $500,000 donation from the city. The foundation said the decision to provide the $250,000 grant was made prior to the council's donation decision.
Voting against the city donation were council members Vivian Burke and D.D. Adams.
Voting in favor of the $200,000 contribution Monday night were council members Dan Besse, Clark, John Larson, Jeff MacIntosh and James Taylor.
