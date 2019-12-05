Youth use of traditional and electronic cigarettes continued to go on opposite paths during 2019.
The federal government’s annual National Youth Tobacco survey determined that just 5.8% of ninth through 12th-graders smoked at least once over a 30-day period.
That’s down from 7.6% in 2018, 15.8% as recently as 2011 and 28.5% when the survey debuted in 1999.
Meanwhile, e-cigarette usage jumped to 27.5% at least once over the same time period. That's up from 20.8% in 2018 and just 4.5% in 2013.
Some analysts say the jump in reported e-cigarette usage came in part from changes in how survey questions were presented, along with utilizing online questionnaires and data collection for the first time in 2019.
Overall, teen use of any tobacco product rose from 27.1% to 31.2%. Besides traditional and electronic cigarettes, those products included cigars, smokeless tobacco and hookahs.
The response to the trends, as has been the case in recent years, was for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to emphasize the rise in e-cigarette usage and put less focus on the steady decline with traditional cigarettes.
For example, the CDC did not mention the historic low in traditional cigarette use until well down into the report in the discussion section.
"The most extraordinary health finding is that the use of cigarettes by young people has become almost vanishingly low," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies. "This is a huge public health victory.
"The most extraordinary thing from a political perspective is that the CDC seems to want to obfuscate, rather than trumpet this achievement, by the way it collects and disseminates data."
The CDC said that "since 2014, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youths."
"Established factors of use and initiation, including the availability of flavors, exposure to tobacco product marketing, curiosity and susceptibility, and misperceptions about harm from tobacco product use, remained prevalent in 2019 and continue to promote tobacco product use among youths."
The CDC reported that among students who reported ever having tried e-cigarettes, the three most commonly selected reasons for use were "I was curious about them" at 55.3%, "friend or family member used them" at 30.8%, and "they are available in flavors, such as mint, candy, fruit or chocolate at 22.4%."
As typical, anti-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates differed on the most prominent takeaways.
Anti-tobacco advocates want to severely limit or ban innovative tobacco and nicotine products along with traditional cigarettes.
Those advocates are questioning the Trump administration’s tobacco-control policies, particularly as it appears to be backing away from President Donald Trump’s pledge in September to support banning most flavored tobacco products,
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, expressed concern that the percentage of high school students who use tobacco products is at its highest level since 34.5% in 2000.
"While it is good news that the survey shows continued progress in reducing cigarette smoking among high school students, we can and should be making progress in reducing youth use of all tobacco products — as the nation did for years before the rise in youth e-cigarette use," Myers said.
"These survey results are deeply troubling. They leave no doubt that e-cigarettes are reversing decades of progress in reducing youth tobacco use and are addicting a new generation of kids."
Meanwhile, anti-smoking advocates believe there is a prominent societal role for the innovation products.
Anti-smoking advocates say the increased use of e-cigarettes and vaporizers is a sign of youths recognizing that those products are a potential reduced-risk way to consumer tobacco and nicotine.
Some studies, most notably the Royal College of Physicians, have determined that e-cigs may be 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes.
"Youth usage of vaping products must be lowered because it imperils the continued viability of the entire category," said Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association.
"But, the continuing rapid, record-setting declines in cigarette consumption should put to rest the false idea that vaping products are acting as a gateway to smoking."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.