HIGH POINT — While its doors are closed to the public, the High Point Museum wants your help in capturing and preserving the history we're making right now.
Museum staff is starting to collect, document and share the community’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a museum news release.
The museum started a Facebook group — High Point COVID-19 Experience Project — to begin to gather information, stories and photos from people in greater High Point community about how they have been affected during this pandemic, the release said.
“People’s personal experiences are extremely varied right now, but because of social distancing, it can be hard to see or fully understand what’s happening outside our own bubbles,” Edith Brady, museum director, said in the release. “We hope the Facebook group will provide a place where people can share and learn how others are feeling and responding to current events.”
While the museum can't accept donations now, later on the staff wants to add items such as photographs, artwork, journals, signs and masks.
Staff can be reached via email at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov or phone 336-885-1859.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.