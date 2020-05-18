The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission has approved leaving rates unchanged for water, wastewater and solid waste services for the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, which begins July 1.
In an effort to ease customer concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said, rates for water and sewer service will remain stable with no change in the consumption or base charges.
Likewise, for the second consecutive year, there is no increase in the solid waste disposal fees charged at facilities operated by the department.
The public utility system receives no tax revenue and is supported by user fees charged for water, wastewater and solid waste services.
Utilities Director Courtney Driver said public health and safety are more crucial than ever for the utility.
“Our staff provides essential services to the community while protecting our most valuable natural resources,” she said. “We successfully balanced this budget without increasing rates, but it required difficult decisions to temporarily postpone some important projects and equipment purchases. As always, we will continue to update our infrastructure and maintain the highest level of service possible.”
The water and wastewater operations budget is $92.55 million, which is a 0.43% increase from the current fiscal year’s total. The budget includes supplementary funding for the state-mandated cross-connection control program for backflow protection, as well as supplies and services for plant and field operations.
The capital-improvement budget for water and wastewater is $38.5 million, which funds several continuing projects, including work on the collection-system improvement program, and wastewater-basin capacity improvements.
Rates will remain unchanged at both Hanes Mill Road and Old Salisbury Road landfills, and at the Forum 52 and Overdale yard waste facilities. An upward trend in revenue is expected to cover a 0.96% increase in the solid waste operations budget, set at $11.54 million. The budget for capital improvements in the solid waste division is $1.68 million and includes appropriations for the renovation of facilities and construction projects at Hanes Mill Road Landfill.
