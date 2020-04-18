If you’ve ever seen a working newsroom of any sort, you likely noticed the noise and endless distractions.
A police scanner might be blaring. Keyboards clack away, and reporters make phone calls while coworkers stand beside them loudly telling bad jokes that might actually draw laughter.
These days, the hum is gone. It’s moved to instant messages and long email threads. Conference calls allow us to hear each other at the Journal, but the sense of presence is off. The chatter of a newsroom is filled with ideas. Some are silly, some lead to front-page stories that can change the community dialogue.
But most importantly, the work of reporting on what’s happening in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is still getting done. We can now measure how important local news is to the people who live and work in our community.
In March, 1.67 million users came to Journalnow.com. Nearly 120,000 read the story about Mayor Allen Joines’ declaration calling for people to stay home as the COVID-19 outbreak brought home the reality that our world was changing in ways we’d never seriously imagined.
If you aren’t already a subscriber — and especially if you’re a non-subscriber who was among the 1.67 million turning to us as this crisis took hold — we hope you’ll consider signing on to support the Journal.
Vastly discounted online deals are available right now, and your contribution is more important than you perhaps realize.
I am proud of the journalists at the Winston-Salem Journal. Reporters are working from makeshift desks at home. Photographers are wearing face masks and wiping down camera gear with disinfectants. As fears set in over health risks, job losses and the stress of not even leaving our homes, our journalists are doing all they can to keep people informed with facts.
The nation is almost evenly split along political lines, and the news media has become a target. The Journal doesn’t spend much time writing national stories. We rely on news wires and syndicates to cover the political wars in Washington.
Our focus is on Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and the surrounding region. We spend long days — and longer nights — to help you understand and navigate your communities, which by the way are our communities, too. And if there’s anything the COVID-19 outbreak has shown, it’s that in a crisis people still turn to local news.
But the Journal is also a business and, like all businesses, we’re hard hit by declines in ad revenue as other industries adjust to massive income reductions. Many businesses are closed because of the pandemic. Others operate at a much smaller scale, such as restaurants offering only curbside and takeout orders.
In an effort to support those businesses, the Journal is publishing a restaurant directory to inform readers which restaurants are open and also to encourage support of these businesses.
Last week, we launched a “Shop Local Business” site (localbusiness.lee.net/winston-salem-journal) to promote businesses that are selling gift cards or have online sales available. We aren’t charging small businesses to be listed in the restaurant directory or on our Shop Local page.
The Journal has made changes to the print edition that readers will have noticed. With sports and entertainment industries largely shut down, the number of pages for that coverage has been reduced to free up space for more stories about coronavirus. Sports and features might even run in the same section, which is unusual for the Journal.
We have tried to run more graphics explaining how people can adapt and protect themselves from COVID-19.
In many ways, the great work the newsroom is doing hides the economic reality for local news. The news industry doesn’t cover itself very well, and few people really know how dire the future is for local media.
A Pew Research Center study released last year shows 70 percent of Americans believe local journalism is doing well financially, yet only 14 percent of Americans paid for local news.
Before COVID-19 hit, the newspaper industry was already reeling from massive shifts in ad revenue as large retailers such as Sears, Macys and others closed stores, and thus ended advertising in this region.
Ken Doctor, an industry analyst, points out 17 percent of advertising was pulled from newspapers in 2008 during the Great Recession. The following year, another 27% disappeared as advertisers shifted spending to online behemoths like Google and Facebook. Those sites depend on local news to bring lots and lots of eyeballs to the platforms with next to no revenue going back to news sites.
And yet the real value of local news is higher than ever. Local newsrooms still produce more stories than any other news outlet around. Many of the stories you hear on radio, see on television and read on sites like Apple News originated in a local newsroom, written by someone passionate about their work.
Yes, the future is cloudy. I share the same fears as everyone else, but experience tells me that people are amazingly adaptable. We will settle into a new routine at some point that will bring back a sense of normalcy.
The Journal plans to be here in the future and we need your help more than ever. If you are currently not a seven-day subscriber, please consider signing up with the Journal checkout.journalnow.com or calling 336-727-7462.
