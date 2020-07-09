The Blue Ridge Parkway is ideal for social distancing. With a couple of hundred overlooks, multiple parks and cultural sites, it is easy to get out and away from people in the time of the novel coronavirus.
Even if all of the trails you come across are teeming with people the Parkway can be a refreshing escape to nature without leaving your car — though, to be clear, if you can get out of your car, you should.
On a recent trip along the Parkway, I did three hikes between .5 a mile and 3 miles, stopping at a half a dozen other overlooks along the way.
Green Knob Trail
I started the day with a 3-mile trek along the Green Knob Trail, a loop that starts at the Sims Pond Overlook. The trail features a bit of everything; tracking along Sims Creek through dense forest and rhododendron thicket before opening to a mountain pasture that winds to the trail’s summit featuring brilliant views of Grandfather Mountain.
Taking the loop in a counterclockwise fashion offers a gradual climb and a fairly steep descent.
The trail crosses Sims Creek a few times and can be fairly muddy. Water resistant climbing boots are suggested.
The hike could be rated intermediate at its toughest, but there are multiple trees down across the trail that require climbing over or under.
Rough Ridge hike
After picking up lunch at Come Back Shack in Boone (I recommend the fried green tomato burger) I returned to the Parkway and hiked about 1.5 miles along the Tanawha Trail at the Rough Ridge Overlook. This is one of the most popular hiking spots along the Parkway and consequently presented the toughest challenge in terms of social distancing. By waiting until after lunch to avoid the morning crowd and stepping off of the trail when I heard other hikers coming, I was able to keep a safe distance from other hikers.
The popularity of the hike is quickly justified as you emerge from the trees onto the first ridge. It probably has one of the best effort-to-views ratios on the Parkway. I can’t do the experience justice with words, and while my photos express a bit of the grandeur, the hike needs to be experienced. There’s no end to the “Rough Ridge” hike, the Tanawha Trail is 13.5 miles, and you can go for as long or as short as feels comfortable, but you should try to grind up through the elevation gain to the second major ridge for the full experience and the best views. The hike features some decent elevation gains but there are spots to stop if you need a break.
The ridges are exposed. Sunscreen is recommended and pay attention to weather; a storm could be bad news.
Like the rest of Grandfather Mountain, Rough Ridge features a unique biome. Stay on the trail to avoid damaging delicate plant life.
Flat Rock Overlook
My last hike of the trip was an easy .5-mile loop at Flat Rock Overlook. The Flat Rock Overlook features a self-guiding tour, with informational plaques about flora and fauna, trivia and local history scattered along the trail. About halfway through the loop hikers emerge from the forest onto the trail’s namesake: A large flat rock that offers spectacular views of the Linville community valley and mountains beyond.
A colleague told me this hike is best experienced at sunset, the flat rock views look west.
Reading the plaques is worth it. I’ve been hiking the North Carolina mountains since I was a kid, and I still learned interesting trivia.
The day also included stops at a number of other overlooks along the Parkway with some minor walks for photos.
There are seemingly unlimited ways to experience the Parkway, whether you do some research and plan your stops or you stop at whatever you think might interest you. Barring running out of gas, there are few bad times to be had along the Blue Ridge.
