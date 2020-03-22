The YMCA of Northwest N.C. is re-purposing five of its closed branches, including the White Family facility in Winston-Salem, into emergency childcare sites.
Eligible are children of emergency first responders, medical personnel and other essential front-line staff, such as grocery and pharmacy employees, "who need to work in order to keep our community healthy and operational."
The YMCA also is expanding its work with community partners to provide additional food distribution options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency child care begins Thursday at the White branch at 775 West End Blvd., and on March 30 at the Davie, Stokes, Statesville and Wilkes Family branches if schools have not reopened by that date.
“We will transition as many branches as needed to serve our communities during this pandemic and will comply with the recommendation of no more than 10 people in a group, by operating with a 1-to-9 ratio," said Stan Law, the YMCA chapter's president and chief executive.
The childcare will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the White YMCA with a $20 per day cost. Starting March 30, the fee will be $100 per week.
There will be no registration fee for this program. Registration begins Tuesday for all participating branches. More details can be found at www.ymcanwnc.org/keepingyouhealthy.
The Winston Lake Family branch of the YMCA will begin Monday serving as a food distribution site, in partnership with Love Out Loud, the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem, Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC and other nonprofits.
The distribution time will be from 2-3 p.m. weekdays at 901 Waterworks Road. No paperwork or identification is needed to pick up meals. Meals can be taken for children who are not present.
The YMCA is asking for volunteers to help with the distribution.
Volunteers will help with the setup and traffic flow for a drive-through distribution. Volunteers must be ages 16 to 60, wear closed-toe shoes, and bring their own water. Parking is available on-site.
For more information about additional distribution sites, go to https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.