The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has announced that all branches will be closed beginning Monday and tentatively will reopen March 30.

Also, before and after school care programs will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday.

For more information and updates, go to ymcanwnc.org/keepingyouhealthy.

Melissa Hall

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments