The YMCA of Northwest N.C. is re-purposing five of its closed branches, including the White Family facility in Winston-Salem, into emergency childcare sites.
Eligible are children of emergency first responders, medical personnel and other essential front-line staff, such as grocery and pharmacy employees, "who need to work in order to keep our community healthy and operational."
Imprints Cares, the largest before- and after-school care provider in Forsyth, is providing a similar service — beginning Monday — for the same workforce sectors in cooperation with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and community partners.
Both groups' decisions to open facilities for child care came after Gov. Roy Cooper waived certain restrictions Saturday to increase access to caregivers to provide flexible child care and elder care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Doctors, nurses, first responders and other critical personnel need to know their children are safe so they can continue to respond during this time of crisis,” Cooper said in a statement.
Besides the less-restrictive childcare provisions, the order also: transfers authority to local health departments to be more flexible with mandates during the crisis, so they can prioritize the most needed services; and lifts some restrictions on volunteers and other caregivers to provide child and elder care.
The YMCA emergency child care begins Thursday at the White branch at 775 West End Blvd., and on March 30 at the Davie, Stokes, Statesville and Wilkes Family branches if schools have not reopened by that date.
“We will transition as many branches as needed to serve our communities during this pandemic and will comply with the recommendation of no more than 10 people in a group, by operating with a 1-to-9 ratio," said Stan Law, the YMCA chapter's president and chief executive.
The childcare will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the White YMCA with a $20 per day cost. Starting March 30, the fee will be $100 per week.
There will be no registration fee for this program. Registration begins Tuesday for all participating branches. More details can be found at www.ymcanwnc.org/keepingyouhealthy.
The Imprints Cares centers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays. All children will be screened curbside each day by federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
The cost is $195 per week, or $40 per day, and includes snacks, breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"We are actively seeking funding from a variety of sources to offset the cost to parents," said Shannon Heck, Imprints Cares' marketing director.
"However, the funds have not been fully committed and we wanted to begin (Monday). We will reduce tuition as soon as we receive funds."
There will be no more than 44 children served at each Imprints Cares site with the following teacher-to-student ratio: 1 to 5 for children 6 weeks to 1 year old; and 1 to 9 for children ages 2 to 14.
The sites will provide academic enrichment to allow students to work on schoolwork, and enrichment in the forms of art, music, gym, recess and STEM activities.
Imprints will provide snacks, while breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided by the school system.
Locations that will open Monday for ages 4 to 13 are: Ashley, Bolton, Brunson, Morgan, Piney Grove and Union Cross elementary and Meadowlark Middle School, Piney Grove Elementary, and Ashley Elementary.
Infant and toddler care also is being offered by My Little Genius’ Child Development Center for those 6 weeks to 3 years old with a teacher to child ratio of 1 to 5.
Beginning March 30, Imprints Cares' downtown location will provide services for those children with special needs and 4 years old with the same 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. hours.
Imprint Cares said it is considering offering 24-hour and weekend child care depending on demand.
