The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has cut ties to the CrossFit exercise program because of remarks made by CrossFit’s founder over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd while in police custody.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the YMCA said it is “incredibly disturbed and upset by recent words of CrossFit’s now former CEO, Greg Glassman.”
“In light of Glassman’s recent statements, we are terminating our affiliation with CrossFit, effective immediately,” the YMCA said. “As an organization and as people who care about our community, we will not associate with any organization that does not stand for equality, justice and human dignity.”
The YMCA said its CrossFit Hanes Mill has been in operation for five years at the Fulton Family YMCA. After that program successfully started, the YMCA said, another one called Rivers Edge CrossFit was begun at the Wilkes Family YMCA.
The programs have been renamed Hanes Mill Strength and Conditioning and Rivers Edge Strength and Conditioning, and will remain at their respective branches, the YMCA said, adding that only the names of the programs are changing:
“We will still offer the same types of exercises that focus on building strength and creating effective fitness routines,” the YMCA said.
Glassman stepped down earlier this month after a tweet he made about the Floyd case sparked outrage on social media.
Responding on Twitter to a post from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation to the effect that racism is a public health issue, Glassman tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19.” In a second tweet, Glassman criticized the group’s “failed” COVID-19 quarantine model and said the group was attempting to “model a solution to racism.”
The Associated Press reported Glassman’s departure may have been sealed after Buzzfeed posted a Zoom call he held with CrossFit affiliated gyms where Glassman reportedly said: “We’re not mourning for George Floyd — I don’t think me or any of my staff are.”
In the resulting social media backlash, a wave of affiliated gyms cut ties with CrossFit.
The YMCA’s release said that “we have seen peaceful protests throughout our communities shining a light on police brutality and systemic racism against African Americans, and calls for meaningful change in our society.”
“We have seen the calls for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many other black lives cut short through brutal and inhumane treatment,” the YMCA said. “While the unity we have seen has been incredibly uplifting, the realities that so many African Americans still face to this day are appalling.”
Michael Bragg, the communications director for the YMCA, said that from what people have been saying on social media since the announcement, “people seem to be very much in favor of this decision.”
The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina is based in Winston-Salem, but has 15 branches in seven counties: Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Forsyth, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin.
