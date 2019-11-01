Emergency vehicle blurred #generic

OAK RIDGE — An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while attending a trunk-or-treat event Friday night, according to a release from the Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:13 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church at 8424 Haw River Road.

The boy had attempted to cross Haw River Road from an overflow parking lot, where the trunk-or-treat event was being held, to the main parking lot of the church. He crossed into the path of a Jeep SUV that was traveling northeast, according to the release.

The boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The driver of the Jeep SUV was not injured.

The boy's identity was not being released pending notification of family.

