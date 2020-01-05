JAMESTOWN — A 7-year-old girl suffered critical injuries Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that injured four other people in Jamestown, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
Juliana Requejo-Croft suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a pickup on Harlow Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.
Troopers gave the following account:
Yoslien Estrada Alonso, 34, of Archdale, was southbound in a 2003 Ford pickup when he traveled off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and lost control. He crossed the center line, traveled off the roadway to the left and collided with a northbound Toyota car driven by Shea Marcille Requejo-Croft, 31, of Randleman.
After the impact, both vehicles continued south onto the northbound shoulder.
Alonso and Requejo-Croft sustained serious injuries and were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. All three passengers in the Toyota, 37-year-old Luis Angel Requejo, Juliana Requejo-Croft, and 9-year-old Jaquelyn Requejo-Croft, all of Randleman, were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.
Juliana Requejo-Croft was later transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital.
Charges are pending in the crash, according to the release.
