DALLAS, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a 1-year-old child was struck and killed by a car at a home in a suburb of Charlotte.

Dallas Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Earl Withers told WSOC-TV that the boy's death Sunday was a "tragic accident."

WBTV reported that the child was in a backyard of a Gaston County home with several other children and adults when someone began to move a car in the yard and ran over the boy.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Withers says both of the boy's parents were at the house when their son was struck by the car.

