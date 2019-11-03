OAK RIDGE — An 11-year-old boy has died after being hit by an SUV in Oak Ridge Friday night, his family says.
“My sweet Noah has got his angel wings and is in heaven now. Please pray for the family as they try to cope with this loss,” Renea Smith, his grandmother told FOX8.
Noah Isaac Chambers, of Stokesdale, was hit around 7 p.m. in front of Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 8424 Haw River Road.
Troopers at the scene said a group of kids was crossing Haw River Road when he was hit.
Chambers was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was in critical condition.
A trunk-or-treat event was happening at the church at the time.
Medical officials did a brain death exam over the weekend, and Noah showed no signs of responsiveness and he wasn’t able to breathe on his own, his mother, Brooke Dupree, said.
Officials did another test Sunday.
After the two brain death exams, he was pronounced dead.
His mother says Noah was a sixth-grader at Rockingham County Middle School.
Bethel United Methodist Church Pastor Leyton Alan Mears released a statement, saying:
“Our hearts and prayers are with Noah and his family. All of us at Bethel UMC are deeply saddened by this accident and the tragic turn of events. Our focus at this time is providing care and support for all those involved.”
