Next week is big for Nancy Keshian.
She hopes it’s the last time she’ll need to see her oncologist, ending a 10-year journey with breast cancer.
In 2009, Keshian got a phone call from her doctor asking if he could come by her house. He had something they needed to talk about in person.
“It was shock,” Keshian recalled Wednesday afternoon sitting at her kitchen table. “I felt like I was super healthy, lived a super healthy lifestyle.”
Her test results said otherwise. Stage 2 breast cancer. Life as Keshian knew it was seemingly over. She was in shock.
“That was hard news,” Keshian said. “It was a sobering reality of, like, this is something I could die from.”
Eight trips to chemotherapy preceded a lumpectomy in September of 2009. When she started to lose her hair, her husband Richard shaved her head one evening. Instead of making it a sad occasion, Keshian said they had a few people over.
“They brought some wine,” Keshian said. “People were very kind.”
The lumpectomy wasn’t enough. One month later, Keshian underwent a successful bilateral mastectomy. She would have breast reconstruction surgery the following April, and from December of 2009 to December of 2018 she took tamoxifen, a drug commonly used to treat breast cancer.
Before having her first of three sons 31 years ago, Keshian was a physician assistant. She knows medicine, and still she said she was blown away by the level of care she received during her initial treatments, and the 10 years since, at Forsyth Medical Center and with Novant Health.
Now, as she rounds the home stretch, Keshian can reflect on what the last 10 years have been like.
For starters, Keshian said she reestablished her faith as a Christian in the immediate aftermath of her diagnosis.
“For me, it was sort of like, I could die from this and I haven’t done enough with my life,” Keshian said. “As a Christian, that’s not really the meaning of the gospel. It was a really pivotal time. I was giving lip service to that, but not really believing it.”
She said the outpouring of kindness she received — some from unexpected places — showed her the best in people.
“People who I didn’t really know, people who I didn’t really feel like I deserve kindness from,” Keshian said. “People showed when folks are hurting, you get to see the beautiful parts of people. You get to see them step out in a way.”
Keshian’s friends rotated to make sure someone was always available to take her to chemotherapy. All of it was a lesson in kindness, and learning to live life putting others first.
“I think what’s shifted is it’s less about me, I’m focusing on others,” she said. “It’s less about me and having a measuring stick of what I’ve done.”
She volunteers her time now, both formally and informally. Whether it’s serving as a board member for various organizations, or just listening to someone who needs to talk, Keshian tries to put others first.
Sometimes, she says, it’s hard to do. She’s still working on it, and is grateful for what she’s got in life.
“Life is a gift,” she says. “This has all given me a deepening sense of gratefulness for what I have been given by my family, friends and community. It gives a deepening sense of God’s grace, and goodness and provision.”
More than anything, Keshian says, she is hopeful.
“I hope people are encouraged by this story,” Keshian said. “There’s hope after cancer.”
