A Yadkinville man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he and another man robbed a Clemmons convenience store, tied up the clerk in the back of the store, poured diesel fuel on him and tried to burn the building down, escaping with cash and $1,000 worth of tobacco products.
David Curtis Smith, 59, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in October 2019 to robbery, carjacking, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and arson.
On Thursday, June 11, U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs sentenced Smith to a total of 26 years and seven months in prison for all four charges. He was also ordered to pay $366,989 in restitution. Once he gets out of prison, he will be put on five years of federal supervised release, according to a news release.
Smith and Cody Lee Long, who was 25 when he was arrested, were both initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree kidnapping, burning a building and larceny of a motor vehicle. The case was eventually transferred to federal court. It was not immediately clear what happened with the initial charges. Long’s case is pending in federal court.
The incident happened on Oct. 20, 2018, at the Stop and Shop Mart in Clemmons.
Sometime after 9:30 p.m., Smith and Lee walked into the store as the clerk was preparing to close.
Smith had a pistol and told the clerk to do what he and Lee wanted, according to court documents.
Smith and Lee took cash and more than $1,000 in tobacco products while holding the clerk at gunpoint. Afterward, they took the clerk into the rear of the store and bound his hands and feet with zip ties.
According to court documents, Smith admitted he doused the clerk in diesel fuel and he and Lee poured fuel in various sections of the store. One of the men lit a paper towel and threw it on the fuel to ignite it.
Smith and Lee locked the security gates at the front of the store, using a chain and padlock.
Having already taken the clerk’s car keys, they stole his 2011 Ford pickup parked outside, federal prosecutors alleged.
The clerk broke free from the zip ties around his legs and got to the front door where he saw the men leaving. He got between the doors and the security gate and yelled for help. The clerk was later taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
The fire caused about $200,000 damage to the store.
At 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2018, a state trooper found the Ford pickup on a ramp of Farmington Road toward eastbound Interstate 40. The trooper found the interior of the truck soaked in diesel fuel and marks on the seats that indicated that Smith and Lee had tried to set it on fire.
Investigators with the Forsyth County and Wythe County sheriff’s offices arrested Smith and Lee on Nov. 2, 2018 at a truck stop in Wytheville, Va.
