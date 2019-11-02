CoCEducation

Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University, speaks at the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education event at the Benton Convention Center on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State University has announced that WSSU will be part of Black Entertainment Television's program on homecoming at historically black colleges and universities.

"This is the kind of thing that happens when you are the #1 #HBCU in the nation," Robinson said.

"We are excited to share that Black Entertainment Television has selected Winston-Salem State University to be among five HBCUs that will be featured in an upcoming special series called 'We Own Homecoming,'” Robinson said. "For the next several days, a crew from the network will be on campus filming various events and interviews."

The episode with WSSU will be broadcast at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 on www.facebook.com/bet, a BET spokesman said.

