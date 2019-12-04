Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Norris joined Winston-Salem State in 2008, one month after retiring from the city’s police force as its chief of police. In 2004, Norris became the first woman and the first African American to be chief of police in Winston-Salem. Including her four years as chief, Norris spent 31 years in the city’s police force and 42 total years in law enforcement.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Norris said it was simply time to retire.
“Everybody knows when it’s time for them to move on, and I feel like it’s time for me to move on and let other people come in and have a hand at being the chief,” she said.
In her newfound free time, Norris said she plans to travel extensively with her husband.
“We’ve got a bucket list we want to scratch off,” she said.
Norris said she didn’t originally plan to become the WSSU police chief after retiring from the city in 2008, but the position was open and she took it. Even then, she originally planned to work in the role for only five years.
“It’s been really great watching the young freshman come in and not really knowing what they intend to do, but when they graduate they’re ready to take on the world and they know what they want,” Norris said. “... You could see the students grow, not only mentally but socially, it does a lot to you to know you had a part of that.”
In 2011, Norris became the first female and the first African American to serve as president of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, a professional organization dedicated to the support and encouragement for all police chiefs in the state.
A lifelong resident of Winston-Salem, Norris graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School and earned her undergraduate degree from Winston-Salem State. She also is a graduate of the Administrative Officers’ Management Program at N.C. State University
She also served on the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission and the Crime Victims’ Services Program Planning Committee and on numerous local boards.
