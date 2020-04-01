Kayla Cummins, an alumna of Winston-Salem State University, plans to travel to New York this weekend to begin a 10-week stint as a nurse in the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspot.
Cummins, 25, a native of Pinnacle who now lives in Charlotte, will care for people stricken with the coronavirus and patients with other health issues, she said Tuesday.
Cummins said she will be concerned for her health and safety after she arrives in New York.
“I’m a little anxious because I don’t know what to expect,” Cummins said. “It’s pretty bad, and it going to get worse (in New York City).”
Cummins will be among more than 2,000 nurses, 500 paramedics and emergency medical technicians, as well as 250 ambulances heading to New York City from across the United States to help the city besieged with coronavirus patients.
Haley Gingles, a WSSU spokeswoman, praised Cummins for her dedication as a nurse.
“She is truly a wonderful person trying to do her part to help with this pandemic,” Gingles said of Cummins.
As an emergency-room nurse, Cummins is experienced in working with seriously ill and dying patients.
“I’ve been with patients who have died and taken their last breaths, unfortunately,” Cummins said.
Cummins declined to identify the hospital where she will be working as a staff nurse. She has signed a contract to work for 10 weeks at that hospital.
Ambulances in New York City are responding to about 6,000 calls a day, many from people experiencing symptoms of the virus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, New York state’s coronavirus death toll was at 1,941, according to news reports. The state accounts for 43% of coronavirus deaths in the country.
In New York City, the death toll is 932 with 47,439 COVID-19 patients.
Cummins posted a message last Thursday to the social-media sites, Facebook and Instagram, asking for donations of masks and gloves to protect herself and other nurses whom she’ll work with in the hospital.
“I’m overwhelmed with how many masks I’ve received so far,” Cummins said in a telephone interview. “I feel lucky that I have gotten as many as I have.”
She is still receiving donated masks in the mail, Cummins said.
“I’m meeting people here in Charlotte, and they are handing me masks out of their car windows,” she said.
A shortage of masks exists because masks are designed for a single use with one patient at a time, Cummins said.
“Some nurses are having to re-wear their masks for multiple days,” Cummins said. “That’s not how the masks are designed to be worn.”
A recruiter worked with Cummins and a travel agency to find the nursing job for Cummins, she said. Travel agencies typically find jobs for nurses throughout the United States.
Cummins hadn’t spoken with any administrator at the hospital, but she hopes that she will learn more details about the assignment, including where she will be living in the nation’s largest city.
She expects that she will help care for some patients with COVID-19 and others in the hospital’s emergency department who are suffering medical issues such as heart attacks and strokes.
“Right now, the hospitals are so full that they don’t have any room to separate their COVID-19 patients from normal emergency-room patients,” Cummins said. “They are kind of mixed together.”
Cummins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from WSSU.
Cynthia Williams Brown, the chairwoman and an associate professor in WSSU’s department of health, physical education and sports studies, described Cummins as a focused, conscientious and intelligent student.
Cummins worked as Brown’s student researcher during her four years as an undergraduate student, Brown said.
“She (Cummins) used her compassion for nursing with the health-disparities research we were conducting,” Brown said. “When she communicated her desire to serve in New York, I was not surprised due to Kayla’s compassionate spirit.
“WSSU’s nursing program has prepared her well for such a time as this,” Brown said. “While most of us are ‘sheltering in place’ in the comfort of our homes, Kayla is truly embodying WSSU’s motto of ‘Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve.’”
After she graduated from WSSU, Cummins worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. In October 2016, Cummins was among the nurses who provided medical care to the survivors of Hurricane Matthew which pummeled southeastern North Carolina and killed 28 people.
“That was my first taste of disaster relief,” Cummins said. “And it made me fall more in love with emergency medicine.”
Cummins also worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte for two years until September 2019. She worked briefly as a travel nurse, but she decided to rejoin a hospital amid the pandemic.
In New York, Cummins will likely work 12-hour shifts, she said.
“I don’t think I will be doing too much site-seeing during this trip,” Cummins said. “Hopefully, I can go back afterwards.”
