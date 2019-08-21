Excitement is gripping the campus of Winston-Salem State University.
A new school year is rolling, and fresh-faced kids fresh off freshmen move-in day scurried about with all the eagerness and enthusiasm you’d expect from youngsters sprung from home.
The buzz mostly had to do with the usual things – class schedules, socializing, new and old friends, socializing — but there was an understated puzzle piece in the mix, too: the under-the-radar news that WSSU had just been tabbed by Money magazine at THE top-ranked public HBCU in the entire country.
The school’s administration is stoked. Good ink, especially of the national variety, matters.
And it’s just big enough that students have noticed.
“It’s not necessarily something that gets talked about from person to person all the time,” said Dominique Graves, a sophomore and the starting quarterback for the football team. “But it’s definitely a topic. We’re all aware. It’s all over social media.”
Ah, yes. Trending on Twitter and racking up likes on Facebook. Maybe the news is popping up on Instagram or in snap-chats. These kids today.
Value rankings
I found out the old-fashioned way — by opening a link in e-mail sent before first light by a former colleague known to keep farmer’s hours.
“WSSU is Money magazine’s top-ranked public HBCU for 2019-20”
The rankings, released earlier this month, take into account some 26 different measures of value including affordability, quality of education and a big one for us parents, a record of success for graduates landing good-paying first jobs that’ll help with student debt.
“Money magazine has created one of my favorite rankings because they are recognizing schools for the value they provide students,” Chancellor Elwood Robinson said in a statement hurtling through … social media. “We’re proud to rank as the top public HBCU in the nation.”
Darn skippy. Anyone with an ounce of civic pride ought to be, too.
(Fun facts: Spelman College, a private school in Atlanta, ranked first. N.C. A&T State University ranked ninth. And Money is no longer technically a magazine. It's online only.)
This is not the first time Winston-Salem State has appeared in this list. It’s actually the school’s third consecutive year. And it’s not some goofball popularity contest.
Money’s editors compiled (and apparently read) data from among other sources the U.S. Department of Education.
The best stat, from my perspective as a parent of two gainfully employed recent graduates of North Carolina public universities, leaped right off the page: average annual earnings for new Winston-Salem State alumni within three years of gripping the sheepskin is $46,200.
Graves understands exactly what it means for his school.
“It’s definitely exciting, yes, sir,” he said the other day before practice. “Excellence is part of our culture on campus.”
Smart guy. Polite young man, too. Once football ends, this kid may just have a future in politics.
High-flying company
However word is spread, news about the ranking is a source of pride. But it’s not the only one.
Some $100 million in new construction on campus is underway. That would include a new residence hall and a $53.3 million science building that looks to be well on its way toward completion.
With more than 100,000 square feet spread through five stories, the steel-and-glass science building is hard to miss.
The money came from $980-million in bonds approved in 2016 by North Carolina voters. The dough is being spread among 14 campuses in the UNC system targeting science, math and engineering.
Who says elections don’t have consequences?
Casting the net a little wider, Wake Forest and the UNC School of the Arts also appeared in Money’s listing of top schools.
That makes little old Camel City three-for-three in landing local schools in the rankings. Just seven other U.S. cities can stake that claim including Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and ... Winston-Salem.
That’s nice company for a medium-sized town best known for cigarettes.