Winston-Salem State University has signed a three-year lease agreement for a 32,000-square-foot dormitory formerly owned by Salem Academy and College.
In May, Salem sold seven tracts, including Salem College Apartments at 95 Cemetery St., for $4.35 million as part of its effort to resolve its financial crunch.
The buyer was KQC Investors of Lewisville, which is affiliated with The Sunshine House Early Learning Academy Inc. of Greenville, S.C. Sunshine is a privately held provider of early childhood-development services and care.
WSSU was able to move 85 students into the renamed Flats@WSSU right before the fall semester started, spokesman Jay Davis said. The dorm is 2 miles from the WSSU campus and contains 23 suite-style units.
The other listed properties that Salem sold are at 235 Church St. and 113 E. Cemetery St. Altogether, the sale comprised about 2 acres.
“The leasing agreement is with the WSSU Foundation,” Davis said.
David said the university chose to lease the dorm because repairs are needed at Rams Commons, a four-building, on-campus housing unit for upperclassmen. The repairs will be completed over two academic years, with two buildings taken offline each year.
Davis said WSSU’s Housing and Residential Life is providing academic learning and student development programs at The Flats. Campus shuttles and WSSU policy patrols also are being provided.
“As The Flats@WSSU will be open year-round, it has been especially attractive to nursing and health care students, as well as international students,” Davis said.
The purchase of the seven tracts represents a departure for Sunshine, Robin Waddell with KQC said in May.
Sunshine spent $1.86 million in November to buy the former MudPies site at 251 E. Seventh St.
“We’re planning to keep operating the dormitory as a landlord,” Waddell said. “Our officials knew that Salem was interested in selling the properties.”
Salem deferred comment to WSSU on the dormitory usage.
Salem’s financial crunch became public in the summer of 2018 when the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges placed Salem on probation. It was some $26 million in debt at that time.
In October, Salem Congregation completed a land purchase that it had been contemplating for more than 20 years, spending $925,000 to buy nine tracts near God’s Acre from Salem College.
In June, despite exceeding its fundraising goal and selling property near its downtown campus, Salem was told by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges that it would remain on probation until December.
A commission spokeswoman said Salem still is out of compliance with the agency’s standard for financial resources.
The private women’s college remains fully accredited, as it has since June 2018 when the commission initially sanctioned the school.
Accreditation is crucial for colleges and universities. Without it, students can’t use federal grants and loans to pay for higher education.
Sandra Doran, who was named as president on Sept. 17, said in June that the school is expecting a budget surplus for fiscal year 2018-19, and is projecting a second straight budget surplus for 2019-20. The college reduced expenses largely through attrition and without layoffs.
Doran said she expects Salem will be in full compliance with the commission’s standards by the December meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.