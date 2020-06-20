Virus Outbreak Fauci

Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson will host Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's public health adviser, Tuesday evening during a live episode of Future Focus Now.

The discussion will center around COVID-19 and its impact on higher education, the outsized impact the virus has had on minority communities in America, the idea of a mandatory mask policy and whether a second wave is coming. 

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and is also a high-profile member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. 

The online discussion can be seen live on the WSNC 90.5 Facebook page Tuesday at 8 p.m.

