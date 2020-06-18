Winston-Salem State University has canceled its 2020 Homecoming events amid the coronavirus pandemic, the university said Thursday.
WSSU officials based their decision on "guidance from public health officials, feedback from alumni, and the university’s overriding concern for the health and well-being of the Ram family," the university said in a statement.
The weeklong celebration, originally scheduled for Sept. 13-19, was expected to bring more than 10,000 people to the campus to participate in nearly 40 events, the university said.
"The decision to cancel was made to proactively protect the health and well-being not only of guests, but also the individuals who study, live and work on campus," WSSU said.
The university wants to decrease the number of situations that require the campus community and beyond to gather in large groups, the university said. WSSU officials wanted to make this decision early enough for people to change their travel plans for September.
"COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on nearly every aspect of North Carolinians’ lives," WSSU said. "The university regrets that its traditional Homecoming festivities are among the casualties of this pandemic."
Mae Godette, WSSU's interim director of alumni engagement, said Thursday that WSSU alumni across the United States have contacted her about the decision to cancel this year's homecoming.
"While disappointed, we totally understand a difficult decision that was made," said Godette, a 1984 WSSU graduate. "We would like for the students, alums, faculty, staff and friends to be safe and healthy. Their well-being is a priority for us."
There are about 29,000 WSSU alumni in the country, Godette said.
Etienne Thomas, WSSU’s athletics director, said that WSSU's football game with Tuskegee will be played on Sept. 19 at Bowman Gray Stadium. It just won’t be considered the homecoming game anymore.
"An HBCU homecoming is truly special and if we can’t do it all the way, we don’t want to do it halfway," Thomas said. "I was glad that we got to the point where a decision was made so our alums and our supporters would know what was going on.
"It’s a shame that we can’t have homecoming this year, but I know a lot of our alums have reached out and want to stay safe so that’s the most important thing as we move forward," Thomas said.
Depending on the guidelines of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services regarding the virus, university leaders hope to invite alumni and friends to an event in spring 2021, WSSU said.
Thomas said that with no homecoming at all this fall, next year’s homecoming event should be bigger and better.
"That’s the plan for us is to have a great homecoming in 2021 and I think it will be well received next year because we won’t have it this year," Thomas said.
