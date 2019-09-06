The Kernersville Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of Shonte Devon Watts, a former school volunteer with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Watts has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of disseminating material harmful to a minor. His unsecured bond was set at $5,000.
Brent Campbell, a spokesman for WS/FCS, said in a statement for the district that Watt’s status as a volunteer at East Forsyth High School was suspended when school officials learned of the investigation in October 2018.
“We will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always take allegations concerning the safety and well-being of our students seriously,” Campbell said. “We encourage parents to make us aware of any situation that concerns them.”
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Redden with the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
