The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system will feature all its K-12 schools Saturday during its School Showcase.
The event replaces the Magnet Fair that previously showcased magnet schools.
The School Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building at 410 Deacon Blvd. For free parking, participants should enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity to showcase or highlight all the good work at each of our schools,” said Sam Mills, interim instructional superintendent for instructional services for WS/FCS.
“It’s something we’ve sort of talked about for a while and under Dr. (Angela P.) Hairston’s leadership, she really felt like it’s great for our magnet schools to have The Magnet Fair, but now it’s time to lift up what we do in each of our buildings.”
Mills said that the goal is for each school to showcase what sets them apart.
“We want parents to have all that information at the ready when they make their school selection for their children,” he said.
The school system will start accepting applications for magnet schools Dec. 15 then for in-zone choice schools Jan. 27
At the elementary level, families in a particular school zone, have the opportunity to rank their top three choices for an elementary school. There are two choices for middle school and just one choice for high school.
Once the magnet and choice school assignments are complete, parents can make their out-of-zone requests starting Feb. 24, meaning they can apply for schools outside their residential zone, if those schools have room for more students.
The school system provides transportation for magnet and in-zone choice schools but not for schools out of a family’s residential zone.
This year, the application process to make school selections is a bit accelerated than in the past.
“We’re really trying to move it up because the choice timeline is the linchpin for everything budgetary,” Mills said.
“The sooner we get kids assigned to schools, the sooner we can determine how many teachers we need at each school. The hope is this will help us be more aggressive in the hiring market for teachers.”
He suggests that families who attend the School Showcase come with an open mind.
“Ask questions about the school for what your individual child needs,” Mills said. “Everybody is face-to-face. You don’t have to go to every school to see it. You can talk to the principal, talk to teachers, and you will get a really good picture of what each school offers. My hope is that it broadens the horizons or thoughts for where families will choose to send their kids to school.”
