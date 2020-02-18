The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will hold its Countdown to Kindergarten 2020 enrollment event Thursday at every elementary school in the district.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 to enroll for the 2020-21 school year.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for people to attend their residential schools for tours and a chance to meet teachers, staff and administration.
Parents and guardians are asked to bring their valid photo ID and proof of address such as a gas, electric or water bill, lease or mortgage documents; and their child’s birth certificate and immunization records.
Vanessa Osborne, transitions coordinator for WS/FCS, told Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education members during a recent board meeting that “Countdown to Kindergarten was created to provide equitable access for the enrollment process for our families in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for our rising kindergartners.”
After the event, data managers will report to school officials the enrollment at each school, and on or before March 2 the data managers will provide districtwide kindergarten enrollment data.
Osborne told the school board members that the data will help determine any underrepresented areas that may need “pop-up welcome centers,” which is another way to enroll students and reach populations that may not be able to attend the Thursday event.
These pop-up enrollment centers will have access to wifi to enroll kindergartners.
Online enrollment for all families started Feb. 1.
Enrollment for kindergarten students to choose from the schools within their zone and magnet schools will be held March 30-April 9, and for out-of-zone schools from May 4-15.
