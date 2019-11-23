Angela P. Hairston, superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, made a plea to the community Saturday morning to support the district in finding ways to ensure that children have access to early learning.
She said that members and groups in the community can support agencies such as Headstart so that children walk into kindergarten prepared to learn.
Hairston said it is important to help parents be aware of what’s expected of children.
“No longer can we walk in and keep our children at home with grandmother, as I was, and walk into kindergarten and say, ‘Here I am. Do everything for me.’ Because you are already behind when you walk in.”
Hairston spoke before more than 200 people about positive things happening in the district as well as its challenges and a bit about herself at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church on Noble Street in Winston-Salem.
She has been on tour, holding listening sessions for the community as well as school system staff since mid-September. The event at St. Stephen, which was open to the public and hosted by the Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., was her last scheduled session.
She said there is also the need to find a way to have productive, out-of-school activities for children starting in fourth and fifth grades.
“We are losing our children to gang activity in fifth grade,” she said.
In terms of talking to children about college, Hairston said, “Middle school is where we lose their attention and their focus. We really must prepare ourselves to go into elementary schools and say to children, ‘You will be going to college and have a college-going attitude,’ even if they don’t do four years. Maybe they do two years.”
She said that the experiences of children and learning was a lot different when she started her teaching career years ago compared to the current accountability system in K-12 schools that started in 2001 with the No Child Left Behind Act.
“We put a lot of pressure on teachers to reach certain test scores,” Hairston said. “We put a lot of pressure on administrators to meet certain scores .... We wanted a more educated population of citizens.”
In her 11 weeks as WS/FCS superintendent, Hairston said she has learned more about the accountability system in terms of the grades provided by North Carolina.
“I learned the resources here are remarkable,” she said.
She said there is a lot of energy around student achievement throughout the district.
Her listening sessions have made her aware of the fact that there is a desire in the community to move children forward.
“There is also a great concern about what’s fair,” Hairston said. “There’s lots of concern in our community about fairness and equity. A lot of that has shifted over the years simply because of the way we hold folks accountable.”
She said that WS/FCS is a highly decentralized district, “which means that a lot of achievement rises and falls on the principal.”
She said many of the underperforming schools have new principals and new teachers who are doing their best, but they need more support.
“We can no longer be so decentralized,” she said. “We have to have a very mixed bag of what we offer our principals. We have to be centralized to some degree and offer very structured support and at some schools we must do some different things.”
Hairston said she has also learned in the listening sessions that access is not always equal across the district.
“We’re trying to shore those things up,” she said.
She added that it is important for the district to make sure children have access to learning.
“Our average students have to have access to support and to resources to help them catch up,” Hairston said.
Other topics she touched on included how the district has commissioned a study on the salaries of classified employees, filling vacant administrative positions, a new equity policy that is expected to be presented to the school board in December, as well as top growth schools and those going in the negative.
“We have really great schools in our district, but we’re often measured by how we perform with our lowest-performing students or our students with the most needs,” Hairston said. “First, we have to understand this growth measure and we have to understand what’s happening with our children.”
She said that even at the district’s highest performing schools there are still pockets of children who are still performing at underperforming levels, gaps that are not closing.
“Most of the children who have the gaps are African American children and second language learners,” she said.
Hairston added that she prefers the term “underperforming” to “low-performing.”
Earlier this month, eight schools in the WS/FCS system were put on notice that they need to improve their academic performance over the next few years or they could be turned over to an outside group such as a charter school operator.
Those schools are Philo-Hill Magnet Academy with a school-performance grade of 25 out of a possible 100, based on last year’s test scores; Kimberley Park Elementary, 32; Ibraham Elementary, 33; Petree Elementary, 33; Ashley Academy, 34; Easton Elementary School, 36; Old Town Elementary, 39; and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, 39.
Q&A session
Community members had questions about several topics, including the highly academically gifted program, ethnic studies, low-performing schools and ways to engage parents.
“What is being done with the African-American infusion project,” asked the Rev. Felecia Piggott-Long, a teacher at Carver High School. “Is there a Latino infusion project? What are we doing to make sure our students are exposed to more than just …white men? That they understand that there are women and there are people of all kinds of backgrounds?”
Hairston said that Rebecca McKnight, the director of social studies for the district, is leading that initiative and has had community listening sessions about it and is getting feedback from the community.
The Cultural Infusion Project was started in the mid-1990s aimed at helping African American students see themselves within the K-12 curriculum.
Hairston said that African American Studies has been offered for quite a while but not at all high schools.
In late October, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education rejected a mandatory African American history course for the school system. However, the board unanimously approved an infusion program recommended by Hairston.
On Nov. 4, the school board approved the African American Studies, Latin American Studies courses, both going from half credits to full credits as proposed by Hairston, as part of the 2020-21 high school course program. American Indian Studies was also added to the program.
The African American studies and Latin American studies courses will be offered as an elective in every high school.
The goal is for McKnight, who is on the state’s curriculum revision project, to write units so that the district will be able to monitor the infusion program, using nine-week checks, Hairston said.
DaKisha Payne Williams, a teacher at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy, one of the district’s under-performing schools, wanted to know the district’s plans to address how children of poverty learn.
“In order to work with that we must have a curriculum that’s reflective of children in which we serve and is relevant to children,” Hairston said.
She said work is being done on standards and expects shifts to begin in those areas.
Judge Kornegay, a former assistant principal, wanted to know how to develop a better relationship between administrators, school leadership teams and parents so parents feel valued enough to step up to help train children.
“I think you can’t force people to develop those relationships, but the only way you get the student achievement where it needs to be is to have those relationships,” Hairston said. “Hopefully, the people we hire will acknowledge that. But oftentimes it takes people asking you into a community.”
Valeria Cobos, a parent, was concerned about an incident that happened when her son, now in sixth grade, was a third-grader.
She said her son tested 97 percent when he needed to test 98 percent to be in the Highly Academically Gifted, or HAG, program.
“I had no idea and I was not reached out to from the school’s AG coordinator that I could have had him retested to get him into that program,” said Cobos.
She also wanted to know if Hairston would be releasing a report on the listening sessions.
Hairston invited Cobos and other parents to attend a meeting Dec. 7 about the gifted program, and said there would be a report on the listening sessions.
Twana W. Roebuck, executive director of Experiment in Self-Reliance Inc., asked about Hairston’s vision for engaging parents, saying ESR wanted to partner with the district in helping parents be more engaged in the schools.
Hairston said the district would set up an appointment with Roebuck to discuss the issue.
Judge Denise Hartsfield of Forsyth District Court said she wanted to let people know that the Raise the Age legislation will become law in North Carolina on Dec. 1 and how important it is for students.
“Finally we are going to stop criminalizing 16 and 17 year olds…” Hartsfield said.
“One of the bigger issues is going to be that parents of 16- and 17-year-olds will now have to be deeply involved in the juvenile justice system,” Hartsfield said. “In the criminal justice system, you are not required to come to court with your kid.”
