Angela P. Hairston, the superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will hold her last scheduled community listening session Saturday morning at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church at 5000 Noble St. in Winston-Salem.

The event, which is hosted by the Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., is open to the public.

A light continental breakfast will be held at 9:30 a.m. The listening session will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

