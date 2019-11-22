Angela P. Hairston, the superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will hold her last scheduled community listening session Saturday morning at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church at 5000 Noble St. in Winston-Salem.
The event, which is hosted by the Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., is open to the public.
A light continental breakfast will be held at 9:30 a.m. The listening session will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.