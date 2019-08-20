The finance committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday to support a quarter-cent increase in the county sales-tax rate to allow for higher teacher supplements and other educational purposes.
The full school board is expected to vote next Tuesday on a resolution to send to the Forsyth County commissioners, who hope to put the sales-tax increase on the ballot in March 2020.
The current combined sales-tax rate in Forsyth County is 6.75 percent — 4.75 percent state tax and 2 percent county tax.
Dana Caudill Jones was the lone committee member to vote against the motion in the special-called meeting Tuesday. She wanted clarification on whether the committee was voting on supporting a quarter-cent sales tax or telling the county commissioners to put it on the ballot.
“I think it is their interpretation that by saying you support it that you are giving them the authority to place it on the ballot,” said WS/FCS Interim Superintendent Kenneth Simington.
Jones said she supports the teachers but has concerns, saying she doesn’t know of any current law that the school board “could for sure go to voters ... and say this money will definitely go for education.”
Jones said that the school board has already showed the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners its needs.
“We are not a taxing entity,” Jones said. “We do not set a tax rate.”
Several school board members had concerns about what would happen to funding in down years when the county might not make a lot of money from a quarter-cent sales tax.
Malishai Woodbury, chairwoman of the school board, said she just wants for teachers, classified employees and educators to get a chance at something.
“I support an increase in pay for all educators,” Woodbury said. “I’m willing to work collaboratively to the best of my abilities, not just with the county commissioners but folks with FCAE and any other people that want to do the best that we can.”
Elizabeth Motsinger, a school board member, spoke of how the county commissioners tried before to get support for a quarter-cent sales tax, but voters did not pass it.
“They also know that when the school system has put bonds on the ballot, they’ve succeeded, and they succeeded because people support public education, and they succeed because educators and parents and people who care about that get behind them and support them. I think this is more a tactical move than anything else.”
Deanna Kaplan, the chairwoman of the school board’s finance committee, said in an interview after the meeting, that if the school board doesn’t ask, it won’t get the money for educators.
“We were in some meetings with the county commissioners,” Kaplan said. “They were all in favor — Republican and Democrat — to go forward with this quarter-cent sales tax because it is the only way for sustainability for our teacher supplements. They made that very clear. It’s not like they want us to go out on a limb. They want our support and collaboration.”