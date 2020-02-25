Tuesday night, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved making pay raises for classified employees a top priority for the school district.
“As we’ve worked through our strategic planning process, we have identified where the priorities align to our district strategic plan goals,” Sam Mills, chief of staff for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, told the board. “So Goal 4 would be to recruit/retain high qualified employees, and obviously we need a robust workforce in our classified staff, and paying them what they are worth is a priority that you have identified.”
The board also approved replacing the current rotting wood windows at Reynolds High School with vinyl windows. The budget for the window replacement is $820,000. The current windows were replaced during renovations at the school in the 1990s.
The board also approved a request by staff to advance the scheduled installation of energy, recovery, ventilation/heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems for Carver, North Forsyth, Parkland and Reynolds high schools' competition gyms.
