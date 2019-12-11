A proposal that supporters say will help streamline meetings of the local school board is drawing concern that it could limit the opportunity for community members to make their voices heard in the school system.
On Tuesday night, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved a first reading of the proposed revisions to its Policy 9000 Bylaws which establish the governing procedure for school board meetings and proceedings.
Dionne Jenkins, the school board’s attorney, told the board Tuesday that the main change is “the consolidation of our committee meetings from every Tuesday or every other Tuesday to one work session (a month).”
Currently the board holds its regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, going into closed session at 5:30 p.m. and open session at 6:30 p.m. Public comment is allowed at each meeting.
Committees now meet at different times on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month before the regular board meeting. Sometimes, the committees conduct their meetings during the weeks when there are no board meetings. Their meetings typically start at 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
With the revisions, the board would continue to hold its closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by an open session at 6:30 p.m., but it would only meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month. As a result, public comment would be limited to once a month. All the committees/work sessions would meet one after the other starting at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
Jenkins told the board that it would hear from all the committees on the second Tuesday of the month, except for the Grievance Committee.
“I also have included some language to allow flexibility on the part of the board or the superintendent to add additional agenda items to that work session agenda if there are pressing matters,” she said.
Public opinion
Several people in the community voiced concerns about the revisions during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“I’m here today as a taxpayer,” Al Jabbar told the board. “Now, when you chose this job, you chose the responsibility that goes with this job.”
He referred to language in the revision that states “The public comment period is intended to provide an opportunity for the board to hear varying points of view about matters of public school business and not a time to make personal attacks, resolve individual grievances or engage in disruptive behavior.”
Verbal attacks on board members are actually infrequent, he said.
“Yet, you have developed a policy that says we can’t speak but once a month. Once a month,” Jabbar said. “It appears that this board is attempting to censor the community.”
Alfred Harvey, another regular at board meetings, said that if the board allows public comment only on the fourth Tuesday of the month, it will silence the public.
“That is not right,” Harvey said. “To come up with an idea like that is just wrong.”
Katie Sonnen-Lee said she would like for the public to still be able to make comments on meeting agenda items two times a month.
She said that although the board meetings are broadcast twice a month, she would like for the board to start broadcasting committee meetings/work sessions.
“That would be really helpful to folks because a lot of things happen in the committee that you don’t really get to see unless you are sitting in the committee room,” Sonnen-Lee said. “And I know, as a working parent it’s really hard for me to get to meetings…. If we could watch from home, that would be helpful.”
Josh Ziesel suggested having the committee meetings/work sessions start later than 5 p.m.
“I get off work at 5 o’clock, so I would miss the first part,” Ziesel said.
Jenkins addressed some of the public comments.
She said that the only reason the policy revisions state that the only public comment period is in the second meeting of the month is because the board has not traditionally had public comments during its committee meetings.
“Because we are collapsing our committee meetings’ structure into that first meeting, that’s the reason that that language was included,” Jenkins said. “However, this is just a draft.”
She said that having public comment once a month does meet statutory requirements.
Frayda Bluestein, a faculty member at the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill, said that based on state statutes, local boards of education don’t have to meet every month. She said they are required to have one public comment period at a regular meeting for every month that they have a meeting.
Referring to the change to later start times for committee meetings, Jenkins told the board said there are working parents among the members of the board and community.
Angela P. Hairston, superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, added: “Our goal here is to improve communication. Board members and community members are asked to attend meetings throughout the month, many meetings.”
She said that because a lot of the meetings occur right before the board meeting, district staff does not have enough time to prepare and place items on the agenda.
She also said there are often four or more meetings a month and people are obligated to meet.
“The goal is to have everyone there and have improved communication to continue the committee process but also to allow our community to know that there is a singular day that they can get to all the committee meetings, participate, be part of the process and not really miss anything.”
She said that moving the committee meetings back to 5 p.m. helps ensure that people who work have enough time to get to the meetings from their jobs.
She said that the district does value comments from the public.
“I can’t say all of them are fun to listen to, but you do learn some things,” Hairston said.
In regards to televising the committee meetings, Hairston said that suggestion would involve some cost.
For now, she said, there are plans to add more microphones at committee meetings because some people have said they cannot hear discussions.
Hairston said unlike now, minutes of the committee meetings would be typed and published for the public prior to the board meetings.
