Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will receive a $300,000 grant for school safety equipment from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Plans are to use some of the money to replace and update AiPhone Intercom and entry systems at all elementary schools after the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education accepts the funds. The updated systems include additional security cameras that can be integrated into the existing camera software.

The district will also use the money to add additional electrified latching systems to exterior service doors at all 70 kitchens across the district. These entry devices will also include cameras.

Remaining funds will be used to update and integrate the cameras on existing intercom and entry devices at middle schools and other administrative sites.

Darrell Walker, WS/FCS Assistant Superintendent for Operations, said, “This really allows us to have a standard, secure entry platform across the district. This will incredibly enhance our ability to monitor all campuses from one central location. We will also be able to visually monitor service entrances and other doors that we could not before.”

The district hopes to have the new equipment in place by mid-June.

